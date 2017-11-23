The 7 best advent calendars you need in your life right now

Quick! There’s just a week to go to get one of these beauts…
The countdown is on people! December is just around the corner, Christmas is on the horizon and there’s hardly any time to get your mitts on one of these incredible advent calendars, but if you’re really quick you can just about manage it! Whether you’re a beauty junkie, chocolate lover or just want to get straight to the booze, there’s a fabulous calendar just for you – counting down the days has never been so much fun.
GOURMET MARSHMALLOW ADVENT CALENDAR £15 NOT ON THE HIGH STREET
Each door of this calendar reveals a handmade festive flavoured marshmallow, all handmade in the UK with natural ingredients and no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. So if you’re after a sweet hit without the guilt of chocolate this is for you.
HOLLAND & BARRETT 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS CALENDAR £35 HOLLAND & BARRETT
OK, so there’s only actually 12 doors in this one, but it contains a mixture of Holland & Barrett products from their ethical beauty range. With brands like Dr Organic, Trilogy and Sukin included you’ll not only look good but feel good too.