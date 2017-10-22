These timeless buys really are worth their wow status

Every week there’s a new beauty launch, a new wonder product claiming to tighten, smooth, hydrate or make you look ten years younger. And as much as we love trying out a new product there are a few classics that we go back to, time and time again – why? Because they’re bloody brilliant and do the job perfectly.

So if you’re looking good cheap make-up and beauty recommendations, what are you waiting for? These are our top eight!

Best beauty products under £30: Clinique Clarifying Lotion

Everyone should have a bottle of this in their bathroom cabinet – an exfoliant in liquid form, it leaves skin feeling squeaky clean everyday. Use after cleansing and before moisturising, you won’t go back once you’ve tried it.

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 £27.50

Best beauty products under £30: MAC Matte Lipstick

A red lipstick is a must for any classic beauty look and this shade of red is anything but boring. With a slight coral tint, it’s modern, has staying power and smells amazing.

Mac Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger £16.50

Best beauty products under £30: YSL Touche Eclat

Winner of awards and a firm beauty editor’s fave, touché éclat adds radiance in a flash – click the pen end, dot on and blend to give your makeup a refresh, reflect light and cover dark circles.

YSL Touche Eclat £25.50

Best beauty products under £30: Nars Blush

Instantly recognisable, this blush shade deserves a place in every woman’s makeup bag. Just a touch gives cheeks a luminous flush and it blends in like a dream.

Nars Blush in Orgasm £23

Best beauty products under £30: By Terry Eye Shadow

This cream eye shadow is a beauty lover’s fave – the black pearl extract in each shade give your lids a light reflective lustre and it glides on with a satin smooth finish.

By Terry Ombre Blackstar in Frozen Quartz £29

Best beauty products under £30: Dr. Hauschka Day Cream

Great for skin prone to redness and irritation, Dr. Hauschka’s moisturiser is a total cult buy and it smells amazing too, use morning and evening after cleansing and toning.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream £29.50

Best beauty products under £30: Urban Decay Highlighter

This is the secret to glowing skin for people who don’t normally wear highlighter. It’s easy to use and blends well to give skin a dewy finish that’s not over the top.

Urban Decay Highlighting Fluid £19

Best beauty products under £30: Barry M Nail Paint

A bargain and a really fabulous shade that will never go out of style – the finish of this shade rivals some of the big designer brands, you heard it here first!

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine in Passion Fruit £3.99