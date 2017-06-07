Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande’s hair rings and how to get the look

* Rushes down to Claire’s Accessories immediately for all hair rings *

Ever since we watching the One Love Manchester gig on Sunday, we’re been googling Ariana Grande A LOT and we’re not even embarrassed by it. Her make-up, THAT ring on her finger that’s sparked engagement rumours to boyfriend Mac Miller who also performed on Sunday but the rings we’re actually after are the ones featured in her hair.

Wearing her super long her in a pony, Ariana Grande had three rows of hair rings set in her hair. A look that’s also been seen on Blac Chyna and even more recently, Perrie Edwards rocked her own hair rings and a topknot at the Little Mix concert in Stockholm.

TBF, we’ve also been googling how to get Ariana‘s super long glossy pony as we’re utterly obsessed with that but we’ll settle for the hair rings as this is the perfect way to change up your hair if you’re hitting a festival this summer – and probably the best way of hiding greasy Glasonbury hair!

Speaking with Patrick Wilson, GHD’s ambassaor, he lets us in on how to get Ariana’s glossy pony with hair ring style!

Prep hair with a heat protect spray and blow-dry the hair upside down smoothing the hairline into the crown area using a hairdryer. Create gorgeous smoothness and shine using the ghd Tropic Sky platinum styler (£175) or your usual hair styler by running it through manageable sections. Using a tail comb, pull hair back into a high rise pony tail and secure with an elastic or hair band. Conceal the elastic and create further volume in the hair by wrapping round a strand of hair from within the pony. For added volume, take a comb and create volume in the ponytail but backcombing small sections. Next, take a hairbrush or dressing brush and add some ghd shine spray to the bristles. Work the brush through the pony to remove any static and create added shine. Part the hair, creating channels for the rings to sit along in the desired areas. To add these into hair, just open up the hair rings sideways, loop through the section of hair where you want the ring and push the ring back together! For added hold, spritz the hair with hairspray so that the hair is less soft and has great grip.

We’ve searched the high street for some places where you can pick up hair rings now – check out the gallery for more info!