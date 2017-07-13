What a transformation from Zayn's girl!
There’s nothing that captures our attention more, than one of our fave style icons going for a dramatic hair change – so it’s no surprise that Gigi Hadid‘s dramatic latest look has forced fans into an internet meltdown…
The model took to Instagram this week to post a snap of her latest work for shoe brand Stuart Weitzman – unveiling a bold pixie cut in the process!
Wowsers! And fans of Zayn’s supermodel girlfriend are completely divided on the new do.
One fan commented: ‘Short hair oh no’.
Another said: ‘She now looks like my physics teacher 😥😥😥’
But others were loving the look, with one writing: ‘Wow stunning look Gigi.’
Another posted: ‘The Hair 👌🏿’
A third enthusiastically wrote: ‘You don’t need hair. You are beautiful inside & out.’
Following in the style footsteps of Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry and Zoe Kravitz, who have all recently opted for a pixie cut, we think Gigi Hadid looks gorgeous with the new crop, which she showed off from the back in a behind the scenes shot.
But one fan reckoned all was not as it seemed, commenting: ‘Its a wig guys!!!!!!!!! [sic].’
So could this new look actually just be a wig? Only time (and the next Instagram post) will tell…
*Turns post notifications ON*