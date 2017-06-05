Is this the biggest hint that beauty brand Too Faced are collaborating with this 90s pop star?

Please just tell us if it’s true! We’re Too Faced obsessed!

It doesn’t take a lot for us to get excited about a new makeup launch, especially one by Too Faced. Remember how the Internet crashed over the launch of the peach palette? Well now the internet might crash again over the hint that Jerrod Blandino just dropped on his Instagram.

Yes the co-founder of Too Faced dropped a serious hint about a palette that’s potentially in progress with… Yes, Britney Spears!

The evidence and clue might only be a small one – Jerrod uploaded a picture and put it on his Instagram with the caption ‘I’m a slave for you #TooFaced’. SQUEAL!!

The palette looks like it’s still in development but this is what we’ve managed to decode so far. It has some bright shades in; a blue and teal shade, and it seems like there are ten colours all together which all seem to have a metallic and shimmery vibe – perfect for summer, right? We love the champagne shades – they could easily double up as highlighters too!

Apparently Britney’s favourite colour is baby blue – could this be another major hint? She’s also the Queen of a smokey eye and there are some buildable shades in there that could create a Britney-esque look.

Britney and Too Faced fans have been quick to comment and, lets face it, we want answers!

Fingers crossed someone clears up the rumours soon as we need to know but until then, we’re pretty content listening to some classic Britney…