Wow! Amber Le Bon just did something drastic to her hair and for a very good reason!

Yup, she’s chopped off her gorgeous long locks in a selfless act

Now if someone told us to cut our hair, we’d probably have to create a Pintrest board of hair styles we think we could have got away with circa Margot Robbie but model Amber Le Bon has just chopped off her gorgeous long hair and for a very good reason!

Throughout September and October, ghd and the Little Princess Trust are encouraging people with long hair to proudly chop to their chin and donate the hair to the Little Princess Trust. They are a charity that supplies real hair wigs for free to children across the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

And today, Amber Le Bon proudly chopped off 7 inches of her hair for the charity! Amber said earlier ‘I really love what Little Princess Trust does; it’s a charity that makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair. The confidence that it gives to kids is priceless. My hair will grow back and it is going to kids whose hair isn’t growing right now. If I make one kid smile by adding to a wig that they are wearing then that makes me so happy.’

Since the start of the campaign in 2006, the Little Princess Trust has given away over 5,000 free wigs! Recently there has been a demand more than ever for the wigs and the minimum you can donate is just 7 inches (17cm).

The charity helps those with cancer up to the age of 24 with as many wigs as necessary for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.

Adam Reed, ghd’s Global Ambassador says ‘short hair can need more styling maintenance than longer hair but it also takes less time to dry. If you’re going for a drastic cut, ask your hairdresser to show you the different ways of styling your new hair.’

Ghd have also created a limited edition pink blush collection and for every product sold, ghd will make a donation to Breast Cancer Now in the UK.

Participating salons across the country are supporting the cause and if you too would like to #ChopToYourChin, head to www.ghdhair.com/pink to find your nearest salon.