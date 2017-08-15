WOW! You have to see this male makeup artist transform himself into Emma Watson

His makeup skills are better than ours and we really could learn a thing or two from him.

Ever stalked Instagram, seen a really pretty face or celebrity and just wanted to swap faces for a day or even just an hour or so? Well imagine if you had the beauty skills of this male makeup artist – we’re of course talking about Paolo Ballesteros!

The Filipino makeup artist has transformed himself into the Harry Potter actress Emma Watson so seamlessly it’s actually blown our mind a bit. And he’s done it only using makeup and contour. Yup. Nothing fake here! And we think when we put on a red lip we look like a new person but he’s taken it to a new extreme!

From perfectly placed freckles to her bushy feathered brows, he looks just like Emma and even finished the look with a blonde wig! If he turned up to a premier, we’re pretty sure people would think it was her!

And this isn’t the first time he’s recreated himself to look like a celebrity, he’s also transformed himself into Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian and Gal Gardot as Wonder Woman! Is there nothing that he can’t do? Paolo even films and uploads the look to YouTube so you can attempt the look too!

We can’t wait to see which celebrity he magically transforms himself to look like next and maybe we’ll give it a go and see who we could look like with a little help from Paolo though we’re pretty sure we won’t be able to do it as much justice like he does.

Emma, if you’re reading this, we’d also really love to hear what you think of Paolo’s look… The internet waits patiently for the two to meet. What a video!