We take a look at some of the stars who have welcomed little ones this year...

2017 has seen a surge in celebrity babies, with several famous faces welcoming their little ones into the world – from Cheryl to Sam Faiers, we take a look at the long list of celebrity births in 2017.

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Former X Factor judge Cheryl, 34, and One Direction star Liam, 24, welcomed their first child in March.

Although we’re yet to see what little baby Bear looks like, we’re sure with those two’s genes he’s a little bundle of adorableness!

Beyoncé and Jay Z

The couple are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, but the singing duo welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

With Bey’s pregnancy revelation photo being the most liked on Instagram of 2017.

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley

Sam gave birth to her second child in November. The couple welcomed a daughter and although her name is not yet known, the couple will be returning to our screens for another series of The Mummy Diaries alongside son Paul, two.

Ferne McCann

Alongside her pal Sam, Ferne welcomed her first child – daughter Sunday – in November. The new mum is preparing for life as a single mum as ex boyfriend – and the father of baby Sunday – Arthur Collins has been found guilty of an acid attack in a London nightclub.

Amy Childs

The former TOWIE star gave birth to first child, daughter Polly in April. Sadly just weeks after giving birth she revealed she’d split from her boyfriend and the father of her child Bradley Wright.

Geri and Christian Horner

The former Spice Girl and her husband Christian welcomed their first child together in January. The couple welcomed a son named, Montague George Hector Horner – this is Geri’s second child, she is mum to daughter Bluebell, 11, from a previous relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The footballer welcomed not one, but three children this year. Cristiano -who is already father to seven-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr – became a father to twins via surrogate in June – one a girl named Eva and the other a boy named Mateo. But his baby joy didn’t end there, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to the couple’s first child together a daughter named Alana Martina in November.

George and Amal Clooney

The original bachelor put his single days long behind him when he married Amal. And George’s life changed forever when Amal gave birth to twins Alexander and Ella in June. It’s safe to say their baby announcement provided all the lols in the Now office, ‘Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Model Rosie and her actor beau welcomed their first child Jack Oscar Statham in June this year, weighing an adorable 8lb 8oz. Aww!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

The tennis champion and her now husband Alexis, welcomed their first child Alexis Ohanian Jr. in September. And it seems as though the little one just might have some sporting abilities after Serena revealed she was pregnant with her daughter when she won the Australian Open!

Heidi and Spencer Pratt

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestants hung up their reality star shoes to become mummy and daddy to their very own little one. Heidi gave birth to the couple’s first child in October, the proud parents welcomed a son named Gunner.

With Kate Middleton set to give birth to her third child in 2018, Kim Kardashian set to welcome her third child via surrogate next- and those rumours surrounding her sisters Khloé and Kylie, we’re sure 2018 will be just as baby packed!