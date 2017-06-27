E L James: ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’s Christian Grey is a f***ed up kid!’

We caught up with the author and her creative team in NYC to talk about Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in the Fifty Shades franchise

So Erika, your husband  Niall Leonard wrote the screenplay for the film…

E L James: [Laughs] Have you ever tried working with your other half? Actually, he’s been fantastic. He has  a shed in the garden where he heads off to write. At the end of the day he’d come to me and say: ‘How’s this?’

What are your most memorable moments  from filming?

E L James: It was boiling  hot when we were filming the helicopter scene – scorching hot, so we got  an ice-cream van in so everyone could have an ice cream. I couldn’t just sit there eating one on my own!

Tell us about the costumes in the film…

Costume designer Shay Cunliffe: The whole premise behind Ana [character Anastasia Steele] is that she’s chic without trying. She just throws her clothes on and it works. I sat down with Dakota [Johnson, who plays Ana] and she’d made me a Pinterest board. She was very involved. And Jamie [Dornan, who plays Christian Grey] is lovely  and easy to work with. Who wouldn’t want to be with him in a trailer while he’s wearing just his underpants?

What was the inspiration  for Dakota’s make-up?

Head of make-up Rosalina Da Silva: She has a strong look. It’s all about the lips and the eyebrows. Ana has flawless skin, too. But we had to consider that Ana doesn’t have  a make-up artist in the film  – she’s the girl next door, so it [her look] has to be achievable.

Erika, what are you working  on next?

E L James: I’m going  to tell the story from Christian’s perspective. He’s a f***ed-up kid!  It’s an interesting place to be, inside Christian’s head. He’s just so totally, utterly in love with this woman.

