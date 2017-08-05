Lauren Goodger gets the ULTIMATE revenge on ex Mark Wright

She plans to cheerlead at Billericay Town FC - the club that her ex part owns

Lauren Goodger showed the world what she’s made of last week with a series of sassy videos of her gyrating on the floor Beyoncé-style.

After admitting she’s looking for a complete career change, it seems like Lauren, 30, is turning her attentions to performing – with one goal in mind…

Now can reveal that Lauren’s decision to get back into dance comes as Billericay Town Football Club – which her ex Mark Wright has a 20 per cent stake in – launched a search for ‘bubbly and confident’ girls to join The Ricays cheerleading squad via The Dolls Agency.

And the TOWIE star has already struck up alliances with the football club’s marketing executive Sam. They recently followed each other on Twitter and minutes after Lauren shared a quote with the caption ‘Time to start my ending’, Sam replied: ‘Brilliant hun so true’.

Coincidently, on the same day Lauren posted her controversial dancing videos, auditions for The Ricays squad were being held in Romford, just a few miles down the road from where she was being put though her paces by a former cheerleader…

Lauren posted the video of her dancing along with the caption: ‘Thanks for the vid @vassy22 first night back in years and can’t wait learn our routine…’

She added: ‘I loved my first session back at dancing this evening… I can’t wait to get my routine, skills and rhythm back.. I’m going to be working on a little project… #keepwatching #thebestisyettocome’.

Now also discovered that the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant has enlisted the help of Charlotte Rose Vasconcellos, formerly of International All Starzz dance team. According to Charlotte’s online portfolio, she’s performed for a variety of sports teams, including in West Ham Football Club’s Hammerettes – the team that also happens to be Mark Wright’s favourite football club.

The third link in the cheerleading chain lies with The Dolls Agency – not only is this firm supplying girls for The Ricays, but it’s also behind the Hammerettes 2017 squad, which announced back in January that it had relaunched following a five- year absence.

Earlier this month, Lauren claimed she was removed from Sheesh restaurant when staff realised Mark was on his way – something the restaurant strongly denied. But rather than address the story, on the same night Lauren was tweeting her anger, Heart FM DJ Mark shared a photo with the owner of Sheesh, writing: ‘The man!! The Beast!!’

Something tells us Mark won’t be so happy if Lauren ends up dancing at either Billericay or his beloved West Ham United – but we have to admit, it’s definitely something we’d love to see!