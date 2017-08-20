Why Meghan Markle is the most surprising royal-to-be

The rumours that she's about to become Prince Harry's fiancee aren't going away - but who is the woman shaking up the Royal Family?

With rumours that Prince Harry is about to get down on one knee, actress Meghan Markle is currently in the spotlight for different reasons than she’s used to.

Comparisons with Harry’s mum Princess Diana are rife, but she’s a new generation of royal, quite different to her sister-in-law-to-be Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan, 36, has lived under the showbiz spotlight ever since childhood, as her dad was a TV lighting director. In her early twenties, she landed small parts in US TV shows like General Hospital and CSI: NY, and films like Horrible Bosses with Jennifer Aniston, before getting her big break in legal drama Suits.

In the latest series of Suits, her character Rachel Zane, stripped off for a sex scene, which is sure to have raised a few eyebrows in the royal household.

And she’s been socially aware from a young age too. When she was 11, she wrote to a number of high-profile figures –including Hillary Clinton – to complain about a sexist ad for soap that suggested women belonged in the kitchen.

Meghan isn’t just an actress – she founded a lifestyle website called The Tig and, like Diana, she’s an impassioned supporter of charity. She’s been involved with the United Nations, travelled to Rwanda to support the Clean Water Campaign and supports the HeforShe gender equality movement.

She’s the cooler older sister to the Duchess Of Cambridge’s composed, sensible and demure character – and she’d be the edgiest member of the Royal Family since Princes Diana. Harry, 32, certainly seems happier than ever with his soon-to-be fiancée, and Meghan’s an HRH-in-waiting that we fully endorse.