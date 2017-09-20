Eeek! TOWIE’s Lauren Pope and Jon Clarke share their first kiss!

SPOILER ALERT, we've got the goss!

The Only Way is Essex stars Lauren Pope and Jon Clarke share their first kiss on tonights episode and we are so excited!

The pair rekindle their budding relationship as Lauren opts to give Jon a second chance after she messaged him asking to clear the air. They head out on another date and they obviously cant resist eachother as they passionately kiss, eek! We don’t know about you, but we are so happy for them.

Lauren Pope and Jon Clarke look ADORBS in a recent Instagram post to celebrate Jon Clarke’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Baz! @jbclark_ 😜🎂🎉🎁 A post shared by LAUREN POPE (@laurenpopey) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

The girl band reunion is continued and the girls head out rafting together, and we want to join!

Also, Megan Mckenna makes the most of the opportunity to talk to Chloe Meadows about Georgia and Amber D’s warnings and their fall out in Sugar Hut, otherwise known as the hub of Essex!

But, we’re all eager to know how Chloe M and Courtney get on when they later come face to face with Georgia and Amber D to discuss Megan coming back into the girls’ lives. Megan can join our girl group if she wants!

Meanwhile, Amber T breaks down as she explains the consequences of her conversation with Dan to Megan. Poor Amber!

Mario also fills Lauren in with his wedding plans and we can’t wait to hear whats planned, we’re also hoping our invitation is in the post Mario! Their Instagram posts send us all into MAJOR frenzy as they are totes adorbs!

Looking forward to the future #lucky ❤❤ A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Make sure to tune into ITVBe for the drama to continue in The Only Way Is Essex on Wednesday 20th September at 10pm, be there or be square!

Words by Natalie Bradshaw.