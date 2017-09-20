She did what?!

The Corrie star Catherine Tydesley was born in Manchester on September 17, 1983.

She was educated at St. George’s RC High School before attending Pendleton College and the Birmingham School of Acting (formerly the Birmingham School of Speech & Drama) and graduated in 2005.

She played Eva Price on Corrie since May 2011

Catherine plays the role of Eva Price in Coronation Street and she landed her role on the ITV soap in May 2011. She beat out a lot of competition for the part. Go Catherine!

She’s a mum!

Catherine announced she would be taking maternity leave in August 2014 while pregnant with her first child and left the show in February 2015.

She returned to filming in July 2015 and Eva returned to scenes in September 2015 where she became involved in a relationship with newcomer Aidan Conner.

She played Abi Peterson in Emmerdale

Catherine previously played the role of Abi Peterson in Emmerdale and is also known for her role as Iris Moss in the 2022 BBC drama Lilies. The actress’ television credits include Shameless, Holby City, Trollied and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. She’s also modelled for House of Fraser. She doesn’t stop!

She used to be overweight!

Catherine looked into the UK’s obesity crisis in new TV show and she opened up about her own weight loss story too. She looks amazing!

Catherine told The Mirror: “I took control of my weight, and I slowly and steadily lost more than 5st.”

“Along the way, I learned to understand just how important a healthy, balanced diet is. It sparked my huge interest in healthy living and nutrition.”

She sings too!

Catherine sings in the range of mezzo-soprano and signed a record deal in June 2016.

She released her debut single, Rise, in August 2016 and announced her plans to release an album later in the year.

The actress was unable to achieve chart success with the single and the Official Charts Company confirmed that the single missed the Top 200.

Catherine has admitted she plans to record a duet with her co-star Shayne Ward in the near future.

Words by Natalie Bradshaw