Poor Kem!

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has revealed that he left school in year 9 due to his battle with anxiety.

He spoke about his experience, and was aiming to encourage young people to speak out about how they’re feeling, he’s too cute!

He explained that he saw a councillor full time, this meant 7 days a week for 3 years until he felt better and back to normal.

‘Anxiety can be a dark path if you don’t handle it well. I’ve seen it first hand,’

Kem missed on his GCSE’s too as he was taken out of school to focus on his councilling.

‘People don’t know I didn’t finish school, that I was a different person to how I am now … I basically had therapy seven days a week for, like, three years.’

And he is now on a mission to encourage other men who may be suffering in silence to speak out and get help.

He added: ‘So many guys are scared, so many of my friends won’t admit to feeling anxious.

‘It was only because I had the best help that I got through it. Talk to people, be honest about it – it’s so much better. A lot of guys have insecurities.’

Fellow Love Island contestant Chris Hughes, who has previously discussed his battle with anxiety and panic attacks, said he thinks younger people need to speak about their issues in order to help their peers.

The 24-year-old said: ‘So many young people have it now. It’s easy for a 50-year-old who’s studied it to talk about it, but to have someone your age to talk about it really helps.’