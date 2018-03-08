The One Show host went on a night out with two other Strictly couples

Gethin Jones has sparked rumours he’s dating Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell after the two went out on a “triple date” a month.

On Tuesday night, The One Show presenter and Dianne went out for dinner and drinks with couples Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez and Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec in Manchester.

An image of the six Strictly alumni enjoying their night out with their arms round each other was shared to everyone’s Instagrams except Gethin’s and Dianne’s, and fans immediately started questioning whether it was a triple date.

One fan wrote: ‘Awh! Three couples in love ❤❤❤.‘

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

However, it seems Dianne is definitely still dating her Emmerdale boyfriend Anthony Quinlan, despite the rumours they’d split last month.

They’ve both recently been sharing snaps together, and even celebrated one of Anthony’s friend’s birthdays together.

And a week after Valentine’s Day they seemed very loved up, as they cosied up next to each other at a restaurant.

Anthony wrote: ‘Great to spend the week with this beaut @diannebuswell and a much belated thanks to@nbhdrestaurants Leeds for looking after us on Valentine’s Day! #latepost#tobusybeingromantic.’

It seems Gethin is definitely still single then after splitting from lingerie model Katja Zwara in February after almost a year of dating.

Pals said the relationship fizzled out due to their busy work schedules.

Strictly’s Karen and Kevin Clifton make a BIG statement amid those divorce rumours

A source told The Sun: ‘Gethin and Katja remain pals but things just didn’t quite work out in the end.

‘They split last month and have gone their separate ways.’

Seems we’re still in luck…