The Love Island star famously had sex on national TV with Kem Cetinay
However, listeners were furious that Amber was the person dishing out this sort of advice as she famously had sex on TV with Kem – who she split from at the end of last year.
Taking to Twitter, one said: ‘When people do it on TV after knowing the person for a week. The irony of you asking this question is unbelievable.’
Another added: ‘The notion that “all women get emotionally attached after sex” is verging on misogyny.’
However, Amber defended her decision to have sex on TV, blaming it on the fact she’s seen people doing it on other reality shows.
She told presenter Nihal Arthanayake: ‘I thought I was in love. It wasn’t like this one night stand, doing it on TV, you do forget the cameras are there.
‘I do think reality TV has affected that because I know if I hadn’t seen it on TV I probably wouldn’t have done it.
‘But because you do watch it on all these different shows, it was kind of like, well it is accepted. And people HAVE done it. So it’s not like I’m wrong for doing it.’
She said: ‘If you don’t know the person, don’t have sex with the person. It’s all about self-respect.
‘If there’s alcohol involved ask yourself, are you going to regret it in the morning because when you’re under the influence of alcohol you become a lot more vulnerable, male and female.’
Amber continued: ‘We are absolutely binning the saying “no strings attached” or “friends with benefits”, us females we all know we get emotionally attached after sex, so if you don’t want to get hurt, don’t do it.’
And she urged her fans to ‘stand up for yourself’ rather than have sex because their friends are doing it.
