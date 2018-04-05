The Love Island star famously had sex on national TV with Kem Cetinay

However, listeners were furious that Amber was the person dishing out this sort of advice as she famously had sex on TV with Kem – who she split from at the end of last year.

Taking to Twitter, one said: ‘When people do it on TV after knowing the person for a week. The irony of you asking this question is unbelievable.’

Another added: ‘The notion that “all women get emotionally attached after sex” is verging on misogyny.’

However, Amber defended her decision to have sex on TV, blaming it on the fact she’s seen people doing it on other reality shows.

She told presenter Nihal Arthanayake: ‘I thought I was in love. It wasn’t like this one night stand, doing it on TV, you do forget the cameras are there.