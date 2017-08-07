The singer has made a heartfelt revelation

Aaron Carter has emotionally opened up about his sexuality in a candid letter to his fans where he’s admitted that he’s attracted to men as well as women.

The former child star, 29, made the revelation in a heartfelt Twitter post shared on Sunday and admits he’s been keeping this part of his identity a secret for 16 years.

‘To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans,’ Aaron writes in the note. ‘There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.’

He goes on to explain that he realised as a teenager that he was attracted to both sexes and had his first experience with a man when he was 17.

‘This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me,’ the singer explains.

‘I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive.

‘There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

In the rest of his open message Aaron describes how ultimately music is ‘what transcends all of us and myself’ and he finishes with a quote from Boy George reading: ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’

Since making the revelation Aaron has received many supportive messages from fans as well as some famous names, with blogger Perez Hilton Tweeting: ‘May you walk through life lighter and with more ease now!’

It comes amid speculation that the star – who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter – has split from his girlfriend Madison Parker, who he met on Instagram and has been dating for nearly a year.

A rep for Aaron has since confirmed the ‘very amicable’ break-up and says in a statement to ET Online: ‘Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly.

‘It was a mutual decision and Aaron’s personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music.’

Aaron first came to fame as a pop star in the late 1990s and had several hit singles including Crush on You and Crazy Little Party Girl. He dated Lizzie Maguire star Hilary Duff for two years and was also linked to Lindsay Lohan.