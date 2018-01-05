Congrats Abbey!

After what seems like the longest pregnancy EVER – Abbey Clancy has finally given birth to an adorable little boy. YAY!

The model and TV presenter announced the exciting news about the new arrival – which she shares with hubby Peter Crouch – on her Instagram page on Friday.

Abbey, 31, posted an adorable back and white photo of the little ‘un all snuggled up in a blanket while wearing the sweetest bear hat.

And the mum-of-three even revealed the name of the tot in the caption, writing: ‘Baby Johnny crouch born 3/1/18 so in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx’.

OKAY, our hearts have officially melted. And obviously we’re not the only ones as the star’s 425k followers rushed to comment on the beautiful photo of little Johnny.

‘Awww congratulations to you all he is perfect xx’, said one.

Another wrote: ‘Congratulations to you both, he’s lovely xx’.

‘Congratulations to you all … he is absolutely beautiful’, commented a third. While a fourth added: ‘Amazing! Congratulations! You guys must be thrilled’.

AW! And we bet Abbey – who’s currently mum to girls Sophia Ruby, six, and Liberty Rose, two – is over the moon that she has welcomed a little boy as she recently opened up about her footballer hubby, Pete hoping to add a son to their brood.

‘A girl would be handy because I’ve still got everything pink,’ the star recently told OK! magazine.

Adding: ‘But as long as it’s healthy, I don’t mind. I think Pete would like a boy but he can’t choose!’.

Abbey also recently teased her fans that the little one was close to being born as she shared a HUGE baby bump photo on Instagram.

Hinting she was getting a little tired of being pregnant, the star simply wrote ‘Ugh’ next to the stunning, black and white shot.

Congrats again, guys! We can’t WAIT to see more photos.