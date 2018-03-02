Abbey looks sensational in these pics

Abbey Clancy gave birth just two months ago, but that didn’t stop the telly star TOTALLY stealing the red carpet at the Global Awards on Thursday.

The 32-year-old – who welcomed little Johnny with footie player Peter Crouch in January – turned heads at the glitzy do as she donned a stunning black and gold jumpsuit.

Flashing her incred post-baby bod at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, the model’s jaw-dropping outfit also featured see-through panels and a floor-length train. Yup, we’re speechless too.

Meanwhile, her hubby Peter – who Abbey also shares kids Sophia, six and two-year-old Liberty – looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt as the pair cosied up at the event.

But while these two were definitely the most handsome couple on the red carpet, we couldn’t help but notice something pretty different about mum-of-three Abbey – she’s actually wearing braces.

If you look really closely, you can see the star’s train tracks! Who knew?

And while we’ve never noticed anything wrong with Abbey’s knashers, back in 2009 she opened up about feeling self-conscious about her smile.

‘My teeth were goofy and crooked and I felt they stuck out,’ she told The Daily Star.

‘In pictures it was always obvious to me. I would never smile to show my teeth in photos.’

The telly presenter went on to admit she got ‘invisible braces’ when she was younger, adding: ‘I used to present and film The Fashion Show with the braces in. I have done photoshoots with them in as well.’

Before adding: ‘I was shy about smiling and it gave me more confidence’.

And this throwback shot from 2004 shows just how much the star’s smile has changed!

Abbey’s incred red carpet appearance comes after she welcomed her third baby just six weeks ago.

At the time, Abbey shared a black and white image of her adorable tot on Instagram, writing: ‘Baby Johnny crouch born 3/1/18.

‘So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful.’

TOO CUTE!