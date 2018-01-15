The model has been getting nostalgic

Abbey Clancy has been reminiscing about her pre-baby body with a seriously racy throwback photo.

The model – who welcomed her third child, son Johnny, earlier this month – shared a retro topless picture with her Instagram fans on Sunday which shows her leaning back in nothing but a pair of shiny bikini bottoms.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Abbey Clancy takes baby Johnny on first day out as she shares adorable new photos

Abbey, now 32, just about conceals her chest with her hands but flashes a fair amount of underboob in the saucy snap.

‘Flashback to before the babies #fhm,’ the mum-of-three captioned the shot.

Flashback to before the babies #fhm A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on Jan 14, 2018 at 5:38am PST

Fans were left stunned by the revealing throwback and it quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes.

‘Unreal,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Just stunning!’

Many were also keen to point out that Abbey still looks just as fabulous following the arrival of her children Sophia, 6, Liberty, 2, and baby Johnny, with one follower posting: ‘you still have the most incredible figure after your babies! ✌️🙋🏼 #stillgotit’

And another fan added: ‘A beautiful body has made beautiful babies.. you might not look like this again but you should be proud’

It comes just under two weeks since Abbey and husband Peter Crouch welcomed their son.

Since then the little boy has been enjoying lots of quality time with his family and Abbey has shared some ridiculously adorable photos of him with his siblings.

One picture shows Sophia smiling for the camera as she cuddles Johnny, whilst another features Liberty looking lovingly at her new brother. Awww.

Blessed 💙💗 A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on Jan 14, 2018 at 5:11am PST

💙💗 A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on Jan 14, 2018 at 5:11am PST

He’s clearly the apple of his dad’s eye too, with Abbey sharing a snap of Peter cradling the newborn tot.

‘My boys 💙💙💙,’ she wrote.

My boys 💙💙💙 A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:32am PST

Abbey and Peter are bound to be busy now that they’ve got a third child and the Britain’s Next Top Model star had joked in the run-up to Johnny’s birth that they’d probably become housebound.

‘I always wanted a big family so I feel extremely blessed but it is going to be hard work. I don’t think we’ll ever leave the house again, me and Pete!’ she quipped during an appearance on This Morning earlier this year.

Bless!