Bump goals right here...

It’s time for a lil’ baby fever, as our favourite lady Abbey Clancy is nothing short of blooming lovely… quite literally.

Abbey, who is currently expecting her third child with beau Peter Crouch, has taken to social media to celebrate her baby bump with a good ol’ snap in her undies.

And hey, she looks *nothing* short of amazing. As per.

Superwindswept A post shared by Abbey Clancy (@abbeyclancyofficial) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The 31-year-old has taken to her Instagram story to share an update of herself and bump – who is only two months away from being ready to enter the world in January of next year.

Posing in a set of black undies, Abbey has captioned the gorgeous snap ‘Nearly cooked’…. and it’s fair to say the lady is ready to pop!

Whilst Abbey might be looking drop dead gorge, the BINTM presenter has been very vocal about her third pregnancy and the difficulties she’s faced.

During a recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Abbey had shared that her third pregnancy had been ‘a terrible five months’.

Elaborating, Abbey explained: ‘You get no sympathy with your third pregnancy. Head down the toilet, throwing up. It’s been a terrible five months’.

However, Abbey then added that she was over the worst of it and has been enjoying her final months of pregnancy: ‘I’m back, I feel great I’m just a little bit tired. I just cant wait to have it now’.

Abbey had confirmed her third pregnancy back in June of this year, confirming that it will be her final time welcoming another tot into the world.

Speaking of her hopes for her third child, Abbey shares that husband Peter Crouch is hoping for a boy to add to his brood of two girls.

Speaking with Ok!, Abbey shares: ‘a girl would be handy because I’ve still got everything pink, but as long as it’s healthy, I don’t mind. I think Pete would like a boy but he can’t choose!’.

We’ll have to wait and see if Abbey welcomes her first son into the world in January of this year!