It's safe to say there's no love lost between these two

In one of the most random celebrity couplings we’ve ever seen, TOWIE‘s Chloe Sims and former 5ive star Abz Love are reportedly getting together.

But while we’re absolutely loving the idea of these two enjoying a romantic date while ‘It’s The Things You Do’ plays in the background – there’s one lady who’s not so happy for the new couple.

And that’s Abz’s ex-girlfriend, Vicky Fallon.

In fact, she’s so angry about the whole thing that she’s gone and released a video on YouTube, hitting out at her former beau and branding him a love rat.

Talking the camera, the brunette starts: ‘So I just saw the news that my ex is dating Chloe Sims. I don’t know her, but she seems lovely, successful, beautiful.’

Sounds promising, right? That is until Vicky continues: ‘Exactly the sort of victim he likes! I just wanted to give Chloe a message. I want to wish you luck girl, cos you’re going to need it!’

Blimey, don’t hold back!