There were VERY mixed feelings on social media

We love getting into a good drama, so when Channel 4 announced they were dropping a brand new show tipped to be the next Waterloo Road – we basically said goodbye to our social lives.

Who needs one anyway?

If you haven’t managed to catch the previews, the long anticipated Ackley Bridge follows the coming together of two very different schools and focuses on the clash of cultures when the teachers and pupils merge.

When it kicked off on Wednesday night, the first episode was jam-packed with naked selfies, bullying and even punching pupils in detention. And that was just in an hour… Yeesh.

And with stars like EastEnders actress Jo Joyner and Casualty’s Sunetra Sarker joining the cast, the six-episode show promises to keep giving us full of drama.

But while some of us can’t WAIT for the next six weeks, quite a few viewers were quick to slate the drama, with loads comparing it teen favouriteand of course, BBC One’s Waterloo Road.

‘Ackley Bridge is just a rip off of Waterloo Road,’ one annoyed viewer wrote.

Another chimed in: ‘Just bring back Grange Hill #AckleyBridge.’

A third agreed: ‘It’s like a Lidl’s version of Waterloo Road, but it’ll do. # AckleyBridge’.

While a fourth added: ‘ # AckleyBridge is just Waterloo Road in a different uniform, right?’

And they weren’t the only ones who weren’t set on the new show…

However, loads of fans were full of praise for the drama and thought it’s similarities to previous telly shows could work in it’s favour.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘In the very first minute of # AckleyBridge & it’s going to be the next Ch4 hit. Amazing cast, great storyline & its Waterloo road re-born.’

While another added: ‘Nothing can beat Waterloo Road but # AckleyBridge is a decent alternative’.

So, what did you make of Ackley Bridge? Are you already hooked or will you be finding something else to watch next Wednesday? Let us know @CelebsNow!