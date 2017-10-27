Our minds are blown!

Adele has proved once again why she’s the queen of the music industry after it was revealed the star has earned a whopping £16.5million in the past year.

Which means her pay cheque reportedly works out at £45,000 a DAY.

Yup, according to The Sun new accounts for the global superstar have revealed the talented singer has been raking in a mindblowing amount of money – which adds up to even more than world famous footie player, David Beckham.

While we recently revealed 42-year-old Becks is paying himself £34k per day, thanks to a £10million pay rise Adele has completely over taken him.

‘The Adele success story just rumbles on and on,’ a source told The Sun.

London / Wembley Stadium / Jun 29 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

‘It’s an incredible amount of money, more than you’d think she’d ever need. And she has always been very careful with her earnings so there’s no chance she’ll waste any of it.’

The insider added: ‘It just proves that she’s one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, in her industry.’

The mum-of-one can put her healthy bank balance down to the incredible sales of her third album ’25’, which has sold 20million copies worldwide since it’s release in November 2015.

And it doesn’t look like Adele’s earnings are going to fall any time soon, as paperwork signed by the singer reportedly said: ‘The company will continue to exploit existing recordings and the director expects the turnover to remain strong.’

This huge figure comes after Adele – who shares five-year-old sonwith her husband– was forced to cancel her last two remaining tour dates at Wembley after she damaged her vocal chords.

Following 121 shows around the world, the star announced to her fans that she was ‘devastated’ not to be able to finish her tour in an emotional statement which finished: ‘I’m sorry. I love you I’m so sorry. Please forgive me x’.

And unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be hearing any new music from Adele for a while as she previously revealed she’ll be taking an extended break from touring in order to focus on having another baby.

She said at the time: ‘I’ll see ya later, I’ll see ya on the other side. In a couple of years when I’ll be back, you won’t be able to get rid of me. I’m going to go and have a baby.’

Well, we hope it’s not too long!