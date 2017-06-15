The singer made a low-key appearance to see locals

Adele has been praised after visiting the site of the Grenfell Tower fire, which tragically killed residents as well as leaving many injured.

The singer made a low-key appearance in the area on Wednesday night to join a vigil following the blaze and was spotted by some who said she had ‘comforted’ those at the scene.

Twitter users including @FourMee and @AdeleClubFan shared photos of Adele, 29, during the evening.

Many also shared words of praise for the mum-of-one – who reportedly attended the vigil with husband Simon Konecki – for going to the scene of the tragedy.

‘Adele was at #GrenfellTower today supporting those affected by this tragedy . Such a humble & Down-to-earth woman,’ one fan posted.

Another said: ‘I have Great Respect for @Adele support for the Grenfell tower victims. It is so heartwarming because she physically went there. Much Love.’

One wrote: ‘Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them’

It comes hours after the fire at the 27-storey building in Kensington, west London left at least 12 dead, with that number sadly expected to rise in the coming days.

Nearly 70 people were taken to hospital and 18 of those are in critical care. Many people remain missing.

Firefighters worked through the night trying to put the blaze out and the cause of the fire still remains unknown.

Local residents have pulled together to help those who have been affected and have lost their homes in the tragedy and donations have flooded in.

Other famous names have also showed support, with chef Jamie Oliver offering free food and drinks for the victims at one of his local restaurants.

Meanwhile Tamara Ecclestone encouraged people to donate after sharing a photo of items she was about to take to the drop-off point.

Others including Lily Allen and Rita Ora have also offered to help.