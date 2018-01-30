We've never seen Adele like this before!

Adele might not be a regular social media user but when she does post it’s totally worth the wait – and her latest photo might just be her best yet!

The singer surprised her fans on Tuesday by getting dressed up as one of her music icons, Dolly Parton, and ended up looking TOTALLY unrecognisable in the process.

Adele, 29, transformed herself into the legendary country star by donning a bouffant blonde wig and heavy make-up along with a pink trouser suit.

There was even a cheeky flash of cleavage to pay homage to Dolly’s famous 40DD chest.

To complete the look Adele held a guitar and pouted for the camera in the amazing snap.

The Hello star was keen to pay tribute to Dolly, who celebrated her 72nd birthday earlier this month, and gushed about how much she aspires to be like her musically.

‘The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!’ Adele captioned the picture. ‘We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability.

‘You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x’

It wasn’t long before Dolly herself picked up on Adele’s kind words and sent an equally cute reply.

‘And I will always love you!’ the songstress replied along with three pink heart emojis. Awww, we love a celeb love-in!

Adele’s fans were also loving it and many praised the star for her dramatic transformation.

‘Oh my god, I love it!!!! 😍😍😍😍,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘this is LIFEEEE’

Others admitted that they were relieved to see Dolly replying after mistakenly thinking that Adele’s tribute meant that the singer may have died – yikes.

Whilst Adele has been gushing over Dolly, another famous star has been praising her too – step forward Ms Celine Dion.

The Canadian musician showed her love for Adele in a cute Instagram post after she lifted her sprits by attending one of her concerts recently.

Awww, it’s just one big Adele love-in right now!