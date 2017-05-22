‘It’s not OK…’ Aidan Turner reveals why he’s worried about NAKED scene in new Poldark series

And we're having none of it...

Poldark is one of those shows that gets everybody talking. Yes, the 18th century drama is full of exciting climaxes and tear-jerking moments – but let’s be honest, there’s one thing that we’re all waiting for.

Yup. The moment Irish born actor, Aidan Turner takes his top off and gives us all a glimpse of those rock-hard abs.

Oh we’ve missed that.

Anyway, with the new series due to hit our screens next month, it seems like the 33-year-old – who plays Cornish copper miner Ross Poldark – has come over all coy when it comes to getting his kit off.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Talking about an upcoming scene with TV wife Demelza – aka Eleanor Tomlinson – which sees him wearing only a towel, Aidan has confessed he doesn’t think he was body-ready for the nude shots after dodging the gym for a whole month.

‘I don’t think I was ripped for it,’ he recently told The Telegraph.

‘It was towards the end of the shoot and I didn’t bother. For the last month I didn’t hit the gym at all, I was just too busy. And then we had some scenes in the bedroom.’

More: Love Island wants YOU! Caroline Flack reveals exciting details about the new series

Explaining the saucy scene, he continued: ‘There’s one where I’m lying down talking to Demelza and I pull the towel down a little bit. I thought it was funny. I went ‘A little bit more, a little bit more.’

Before adding: ‘I thought it would look OK. And then recently they showed us the clip and it’s very much not OK. I am not in shape at all.’

Well, we don’t believe that for a second…

And despite causing a social media meltdown last year with his topless field scenes, it seems as if the star can’t quite get what all the fuss is about as he said: ‘I’ve never got it. You watch Game of Thrones and other shows, it’s constant sex. It’s not like we’re doing crunches and then trying to find a reason to get topless. Maybe because it’s a newer version of a show that happened in the 1970s? </em.

‘Maybe it seems racier? I have trouble joining the dots in my head.’

OK, we’re going to need to see these new topless scenes ASAP…