The Real Fully Monty star Ainsley Harriott confesses: ‘I’m not gay.’

The former Ready Steady Cook host admits he loves women

Former Ready Steady Cook chef Ainsley Harriott might be stripping off with the lads for The Real Full Monty but the 61-year-old has admitted he’s surprised some fans think he’s homosexual.

‘People are often surprised that I’m not gay,’ Ainsley said.

‘They think I’m camp as I’m happy, but I was married and have kids. I love women.’

Ainsley, who’s getting his kit off to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer, was to married former costume designer Clare Fellows but the pair reportedly separated in 2012 after 23 years of marriage.

In a statement a spokesperson for the pair said at the time: ‘Following media speculation, Ainsley and Clare Harriott confirm that they are currently living apart.

‘Their separation is completely amicable and, as yet, they have no definite plans for the future.

‘They remain close and, together with their family, they ask that their privacy be respected. They will be making no further comment.’

Ainsley is dad to Jimmy, 26, and Maddie, 23, and when they were married he said he was the romantic one in his marriage.

‘I love buying flowers,’ he told Saturday magazine, ‘and putting candles round the bath.’

Oh, Ainsley. You big softy!

The Veteran TV chef is no stranger to reality television, after a stint on Strictly Come Dancing (he came 12th in 2015). So can we expect him to use some of the moves on the Full Monty stage? Well, he admits he’s feeling the pressure ahead of the live performance, describing himself as ‘slightly nervous because we all want to do a really good job. Ashley [Banjo], the choreographer, has been superb and I don’t want to let him down.’

There’s one thing Ainsley shouldn’t be nervous about though…the trouser department apparently.

According to fellow stripper James ‘Arg’ Argent, Ainsley isn’t the man he wants to be stood next to when it comes to the big reveal…

When Arg joined the Loose Women panel Linda Robson cheekily asked asked: ‘Who don’t you want to be standing next to, then?’

Arg laughed and looked sheepish, not wanting to give anything away, but then decided he must and said: ‘Jeff Brazier and Ainsley Harriott!’

Be sure to tune in, 9pm on ITV.