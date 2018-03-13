The Big Brother star was scared she'd be raped or killed

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has been left fearing for her life after three masked intruders broke into her home and held her at gunpoint.

The Big Brother star has claimed she was scared she’d be raped when three men invaded her London home and demanded money, jewellery and designer handbags.

Aisleyne told The Sun : “I feared for my life and I thought they were going to rape me.

“I was having a quiet Monday night and was about to go to bed I heard a knock at my door. I looked through the spy hole and it was covered.

“They were asking for a man’s name, I said ‘you’ve got the wrong door’; but they knocked it down.”

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Aisleyne said she starting screaming when three men surrounded her and demanded money.

She begged for her life as she handed her Rolex watch and designer handbags over to the robbers.

Aisleyne’s attack came after she recently shared a snap of wads of cash on Instagram, which she captioned: “I take so much offence when ‘men’ on insta say I’m a gold digger! It’s ALL MY OWN!

“Never a gold digger, always a goal digger! Ladies follow my lead.”

GMB viewers SLAM Chloe Khan after explosive cosmetic surgery row with Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

And Aisleyne has now vowed to never boast about her wealth on social media again.

She added that she now knows how Kim Kardashian felt when she was held at gunpoint in Paris.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Enfield are investigating an allegation of aggravated burglary after a group of men forced entry to a residential property.

“One of the men involved is suspected of being armed with a firearm. The incident took place at 23:25hrs on Monday, 5 March.

“The victim was shaken but unharmed and no property was taken. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”