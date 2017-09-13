The comedian has had quite a transformation

Alan Carr is usually pretty recognisable with his signature specs and big smile but he’s just unveiled a shocking transformation.

The Chatty Man star left his Instagram fans gobsmacked when he uploaded a photo of himself on Tuesday looking staggeringly different with a dramatic beard and moustache, plus he’d ditched his glasses too.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

In the snap 41-year-old Alan gives a moody look for the camera and hinted that he’s quite keen on his surprise makeover.

I think being a hipster suits me 😂😬😎 A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

‘I think being a hipster suits me 😂😬😎,’ Alan captioned the shot.

The TV star’s followers were astounded by how unrecognisable he looks, with one commenting: ‘OMG..what happened to you ?????’

‘OMG I didn’t realise it was you,’ another wrote, whilst one confessed: ‘Shocked me.. to the point I dropped me phone’

LOLs. Meanwhile one jokingly asked: ‘Who is this and what have you done with Alan? ☺️’

As for whether his new look is popular or not, Alan’s fans seem pretty divided…

‘👎 get rid!’ one urged the comedian, and another agreed by saying of his image overhaul: ‘No no no no no!’

Some, however, were very much in favour of Alan’s new style.

‘My God you look so butch didn’t recognise you. I like it 😊you sexy beast,’ one commented.

And one gushed: ‘Wow wow wow Alan. Suits you sir. U look so different. Hope u keep it for a while’

Meanwhile some Instagram users compared Alan’s beardy look to the famously loud-voiced actor Brian Blessed.

It’s unclear if the funnyman’s transformation is for real or if it’s just for a sketch, with Alan tagging the location of the picture as The London Studios.

But either way, it’s certainly got everybody talking!

Earlier this week Alan was pictured looking much more like his usual self when he helped out at the BGC Charity Day event in London, so his new look has certainly happened pretty quickly…