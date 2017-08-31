The BGT judge is said to be devastated by the accident

Alesha Dixon‘s younger brother has been hospitalised after he was involved in a horrific car crash that killed his friend.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge’s sibling, John Lonergan, 30, was in the passenger seat when his pal lost control at the wheel and smashed into some trees.

Driver James Bartell, 29, is said to have tragically died at the scene in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, and police are still investigating the crash which happened on Sunday (August 27) at around 5pm.

Following the scary incident, a source close to Alesha has told The Sun that the singer is ‘sick with worry’ as John is expected to stay in hospital in Stevenage ‘for some time’ with his injuries.

‘She is sick with worry about her brother John,’ the insider said.

‘He is badly injured but is lucky to be alive. He has several broken ribs and a broken collar bone.’

They added: ‘Although he will hopefully make a full recovery, he will have to come to terms with the death of his friend.

‘It’s expected he will be in hospital for some time.’

Driver James leaves behind girlfriend Anna-Marie Kelly, 32, and a young son and daughter.

Police have confirmed they are now investigating the accident, with Hertfordshire PC Jackie Lister releasing a statement which reads: ‘We are doing all we can to fully investigate this incident in order to establish what happened prior to the collision.

‘I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to please contact me.

‘I am conscious that many drivers these days have dash cams fitted to their vehicles and may have captured the vehicle being driven immediately prior to the collision.

‘If anyone has footage, this may prove useful to the investigation. Please contact me on Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 so that I can review it.’

Sending our love and condolences to everyone affected by this sad tragedy.