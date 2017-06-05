Alex Bowen better watch out!

Love Island is BACK, and despite the fact there’s a whole host of new contestants, we’re still obsessed with last year’s stars of the show. Yup, that’s including Alex Bowen and now-fiancee Olivia Buckland.

But, it seems like Alex may have some competition on his hands.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Mr Bowen posted a video of Olivia getting close to another man on a dancefloor in Majorca. STOP.THE.PRESS.

Don’t fear though, the other man is in fact the Love Island voiceover guy, Iain Stirling, who is of course out on the Spanish island in preparation for the new Love Island series.

Alongside the video, Alex jokily wrote: ‘Love Island voice tryin to take my girl’.

In case you weren’t clued up on Iain, here’s a much clearer shot of him alongside loved up duo, Alex and Olivia…

Landed in #loveisland and look who I bumped into. 😍 A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Now THAT is a crew we want to be a part of.

Also, could this mean that our two favourite 2016 stars will be making secret appearance!?

Olivia, Alex and Iain seem to be having a whale of a time on their trip, with Alex even doing a bit of stage dancing (see below!).

Despite the fact that Iain and Olivia were enjoying a dance together, it’s clear that she’s more loved-up than ever with future hubby Alex.

Taking to social media, Olivia uploaded a snap of herself looking glammed up, alongside a caption gushing over her man.

‘Enjoying some time with Alex, just the two of us, realising how lucky I am’, wrote Olivia, adding that she was raising a glass to the beautiful city of London, following the weekend’s terror attacks.

Make the most of every minute. Enjoying some time with my Alex just the two of us, realising how lucky I am. We raise a glass tonight to our beautiful city of London, the defiance of everyone in Manchester, and to the innocent people caught up in the acts of disgusting violence ❤⭐️(for people asking outfit is @misspap) A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Looking gorgeous, Olivia!