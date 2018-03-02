His singer girlfriend's band score a hat-trick to win three Global Awards.
Liverpool F.C footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed his pride for girlfriend Perrie Edwards after Little Mix won three Global Awards.
The 24-year-old singer proved she could score a hat-trick off the football pitch when she joined her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall to collect three gongs for Best Group, Best British Artist Or Group and Best Song at the first ever Global Awards, held at the Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday night [March 1].
Alex, who had been up training with his teammates in Liverpool earlier that day, was unable to attend the awards but he ensured he didn’t miss out as after a tiring day and catching up with the football on TV, he tuned in to watch the awards ceremony and showed his delight when the girls won.
He uploaded footage to his Instastory, which showed the girls about to be crowned winners of the final award for Best British Artist or Group, and he captioned it, ‘Best British artist/group… [with a pair of eye emojis]’ in anticipation of the announcement.
And he uploaded a second clip of them winning the award, which he captioned, ‘Waheyyyy!! [smiley face emoji] x3 [award emoji] Proud @perrieedwards [heart emoji].’
No doubt there will be more celebrating when the pair are reunited!
List of the Global Award winners in full:
Best Song
Winner: Power – Little Mix feat. Stormzy
Mass Appeal Award
Winner: Sam Smith
Rising Star Award
Winner: Mabel
Best News Moment Of The Year
Winner: First Responders
Best Group
Winner: Little Mix
Most Played Song
Winner: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
Best Classical Artist
Winner: Andrea Bocelli
Best Indie
Winner: Kasabian
Social Media Superstar
Winner: Caspar Lee
Best Female
Winner: Camila Cabello
Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime
Winner: Stormzy
Best Pop Dance
Winner: Martin Garrix
Best Male
Winner: Shawn Mendes
The Global Special Award
Winner: Liam Payne
Best Pop
Winner: Rita Ora
Best British Artist Or Group
Winner: Little Mix