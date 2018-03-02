His singer girlfriend's band score a hat-trick to win three Global Awards.

Liverpool F.C footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed his pride for girlfriend Perrie Edwards after Little Mix won three Global Awards.

The 24-year-old singer proved she could score a hat-trick off the football pitch when she joined her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall to collect three gongs for Best Group, Best British Artist Or Group and Best Song at the first ever Global Awards, held at the Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday night [March 1].

Alex, who had been up training with his teammates in Liverpool earlier that day, was unable to attend the awards but he ensured he didn’t miss out as after a tiring day and catching up with the football on TV, he tuned in to watch the awards ceremony and showed his delight when the girls won.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

He uploaded footage to his Instastory, which showed the girls about to be crowned winners of the final award for Best British Artist or Group, and he captioned it, ‘Best British artist/group… [with a pair of eye emojis]’ in anticipation of the announcement.

And he uploaded a second clip of them winning the award, which he captioned, ‘Waheyyyy!! [smiley face emoji] x3 [award emoji] Proud @perrieedwards [heart emoji].’

No doubt there will be more celebrating when the pair are reunited!

MORE: Little Mix fans praise Jade Thirlwall as she SHUTS DOWN sexist comments in empowering speech

List of the Global Award winners in full:

Best Song

Winner: Power – Little Mix feat. Stormzy

Mass Appeal Award

Winner: Sam Smith

Rising Star Award

Winner: Mabel

Best News Moment Of The Year

Winner: First Responders

Best Group

Winner: Little Mix

Most Played Song

Winner: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Best Classical Artist

Winner: Andrea Bocelli

Best Indie

Winner: Kasabian

Social Media Superstar

Winner: Caspar Lee

Best Female

Winner: Camila Cabello

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime

Winner: Stormzy

Best Pop Dance

Winner: Martin Garrix

Best Male

Winner: Shawn Mendes

The Global Special Award

Winner: Liam Payne

Best Pop

Winner: Rita Ora

Best British Artist Or Group

Winner: Little Mix