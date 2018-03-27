Well that didn't take long...

The Only Way Is Essex’s Megan McKenna and Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis have only been dating for a few months, but it sounds like things are getting pretty serious…

After sharing a slew of loved up pics from their baecation to Barbados, we thought the couple couldn’t get any cheesier, until Megs dropped the L-word that is…

Shut the front door!

Sharing a beach photo – which showed former footballer Mike, 25, checking out her derriere – Megan told her 2.1 million followers: ‘Love him.’

Love him. A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Mar 26, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

And it wasn’t long before fans rushed to comment on the photo, as they picked up on the fact that the couple haven’t even hit the six-month mark in their relationship.

‘U been together 5 minutes how can u “love” him ahaha,’ one laughed.

‘Woah my goodness 🤦🏽‍♀️ Love already … Me sitting and waiting with my popcorn 🍿 when it all blows to hell,’ another wrote.

‘Like how !?! Love. ALREADY !?’ a third commented.

‘Didn’t take you long to love another man ! fool get a grip it’s embarrassing,’ one said.

Ouch!

My kind of day 🙌🏻 A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

It comes after Megan gushed about her beau on national television, dismissing his ‘Muggy’ nickname – which he landed after stealing Olivia Attwood from Chris Hughes on the ITV2 show in June.

Talking about their romantic vacation, she said: ‘Honestly we had the best time, I recommend Barbados.

‘He is such a lovely boy, he’s definitely not muggy to me and that’s all that matters.’

That ought to tell em!

Rumours began spiralling that the gorgeous pair were an item last year, after they were spotted on each other’s Snapchats during a night out on Boxing Day.

The duo then appeared to confirm their romance on Valentine’s Day when Mike whisked Megan off to Amsterdam, with both sharing loved up pics on their social media.

Since then, Muggy and Megan have made no secret of their relationship, posting pics of each other and ramping up the PDA when out.

However, their romance comes months after Megan broke up from her long-term ex, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, in October, and only weeks after Mike – who has been linked to Jess Shears and Caroline Flack – appeared on E4 dating show, Celebs Go Dating.

But at this rate, who knows what the duo will be announcing next… marriage, babies?

Watch this space!