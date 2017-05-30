Chris insists that he didn't use the Little Mix star

TOWIE’s Chris Clark has broken his silence on his split from Jesy Nelson and admits he struggled to see why she was attracted to him.

The reality star dated the Little Mix star for a few months before they abruptly split in April and says he had insecurities about their different statuses.

‘I didn’t understand why she was interested in me – I’m just someone from TOWIE,’ says Chris, 22. ‘I always felt like second best to Jesy. But that was my issue, not hers.’

Reports have claimed that Chris dumped Jesy, 25, over the phone whilst she was on tour with Little Mix in the US and Chris admits that bad timing played a part in the end of their romance too.

‘Our relationship came at a difficult time, because the band were touring America, so we mostly spoke on the phone,’ he tells OK! magazine. ‘She was only in my life for about three months.’

Shortly after the break-up TOWIE viewers watched the Essex boy reunite with former flame Amber Dowding on screen and he’s since received a huge backlash from Jesy fans who’ve accused him of using the singer to boost his profile.

However, Chris insists this most definitely wasn’t the case.

‘I’ve been trolled and it’s been tough,’ he explains. ‘Jesy and I ended on good terms, I didn’t use her.’

Now he’s happily reunited with Amber and says the break in their relationship helped him to mature.

‘The time apart gave me time to grow up,’ he explains. ‘We didn’t talk for nearly eight months and, during that time, I changed a lot and I think I can be a much better boyfriend to Amber this time around.’

Meanwhile Jesy has kept quiet about her romance and split from Chris but got everyone wondering if she was referencing him when she gave a shoutout to her ‘sh*tty little ex’ at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Sunday.