Lexi is the spitting image of her famous mum

Amanda Holden may live her own life in the spotlight, but the Britain’s Got Talent judge has always been keen to keep her children away from the cameras.

Which is why fans got so excited when the 46-year-old shared an adorable photo of her 11-year-old daughter Lexi as they enjoyed their summer family holiday.

With the pair both looking off into the distance with their dark brown eyes and long hair, fans couldn’t help but notice Lexi looks just like her mum.

The mum-of-two – who also shares five-year-old daughter Hollie with hubby Chris Hughes (not the Love Island star) – captioned the sweet shot: ‘Me and #angel #lexi #daughter #familytime #holidays #growinguptoofast’.

And a load of Amanda’s 573k followers rushed to comment on the gorgeous photo, with one writing: ‘She looks just like you, beautiful xxx’.

‘Wow she’s like her mom absolutely stunning,’ another fan commented, and a third added: ‘Mini me!’

While some thought little Lexi had a future in modelling with a fourth commenting: ‘Lexi looks like a model’.

And a fifth writing: ‘Lexi is a model in the making! she’s a little stunner!!’

The telly star has been keeping fans updated on her well-deserved break with a string of beautiful snaps.

In one slow-mo video, the BGT star can be seen showing off her incredible body as she dives into a clear blue pool flawlessly, simply writing ‘#splash’ next to the clip.

And despite holidaying in such a picturesque location, Amanda stayed true to her British roots and packed some of her beloved Marmite for the trip.

Taking to Instagram, she joked: ‘Can’t go anywhere without this little friend.’

We feel you Amanda… Keep the pics coming, please!