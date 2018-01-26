The BGT judges hit the town on Thursday evening

Britain’s Got Talent is almost back – which means so are our fave telly judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and of course, David Walliams.

And it looks like the stars are celebrating their imminent return to the box as they hit the town on Thursday night for a big night out.

The whole BGT crew, including one half of Ant and Dec – Declan Donnelly – hit up swanky restaurant 34 Mayfair in the heart of the capital.

But all eyes were on presenter Amanda as she was snapped coming out of the restaurant in the late evening looking as amazing as ever.

Donning a cream blazer that she teamed with a VERY low cut blouse, the star almost risked a wardrobe malfunction as she chose to go bra-less for the wild evening.

The mum-of-two was then captured getting into a taxi, where she can be seen showing off her incredible figure as she clutched her gold bag close to her body.

Music mogul Simon also gave the cameras a cheeky glimpse of his own chest as he put on his usual high-waisted trousers and unbuttoned white shirt combo for the big night out.

More: ‘He’s one lucky man’: Amanda Holden delights fans in red LINGERIE with super sexy birthday video for husband Chris

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Alesha braved the cold January weather in a black bra top, high-waist trousers, with a long grey jacket and a pair of strappy heels.

This comes after BGT 2018 kicked off filming for the audition process in Blackpool once again.

And on hand to give fans a cheeky backstage glimpse of the new show was Geordie favourites Ant and Dec who shared a selfie on Instagram.

‘Ahh, back where we belong! A #BGT #blackpool #backinthewings’, the pair wrote next to the smiley snap.

And fans were quick to comment on the adorable photo, as one wrote: ‘Can’t wait to watch the show this year lads!!’, while another agreed: ‘Wonderful to have you back where you belong’.

Agreed! We can’t WAIT to see these guys back on our telly screens.