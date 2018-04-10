Poor Amanda!
Amanda Holden might look glam when she’s gracing our screens but she’s bravely shared a slightly less flattering photo of herself cheekily taken by her husband.
The mum-of-two posted a snap on Monday where she’s seen snoozing on a plane, having revealed that hubby Chris Hughes often takes dodgy pictures of her asleep, and she couldn’t resist poking fun at Piers Morgan by pointing out her ‘three chins’!
‘so my hilarious #husband takes pictures of me asleep on various #trips across the #world .. there are loads!’ Amanda, 47, captioned the candid Instagram post.
‘He’s thinking of publishing a #coffee table book! #3chins @thepiersmorgan has fierce #competition #notpictureperfect #icansleepanywhere’
LOLs. Amanda’s fans found it all pretty hilarious and many praised the Britain’s Got Talent judge for sharing a less than glam photo of herself.
‘Love that you shared this! #reallife,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘It’s so nice to see normal everyday pictures of celebrities. Good for you’
And one added: ‘Don’t worry Mandy, you still look gorgeous’
Agreed! It looks like Chris – who Amanda has been married to since 2008 and shares daughters Hollie and Lexi with – was still in Amanda’s good books before taking the photo though, with the family having enjoyed a holiday in the sun together last week.
Over the weekend the TV star proudly shared a cute photo with her other half and revealed that they’d been having a great time in Marrakesh.
‘Another #toughday by the #pool with #mylub #me #husband #familytime #happy #holiday ♥😎🍷📸 by #Lexi #10👰🏼#15🤝,’ Amanda wrote alongside the snap.
It’ll soon be back to work for Amanda though when the Britain’s Got Talent live shows hit our screens – eek!
The auditions have already been filmed and we’ll get to watch what happened when the programme returns on Saturday night at 8pm on ITV.