It's battle of the blondes!

There’s nothing we like more than scrolling Holly Willoughby‘s Instagram page to check out all her amazing This Morning outfits we’re just dying to get our hands on.

Unfortunately, the popular telly presenter has been off enjoying the October half term with her three children, which means we’ve been seriously missing her social media fashion inspo.

Although it looks like Holly’s TM replacement, Amanda Holden is on hand to fill the gap as the telly presenter has been sharing her own Willoughby-inspired shots on Instagram.

After filling for TV duo Holly and Phillip Schofield – alongside GMB’s Ben Shepherd – on Wednesday the mum-of-two took to her social media page to show off her incredible outfit.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge looked amazing in an autumnal pencil skirt and delicate blouse as she posed in her dressing room – which looks VERY similar to host Holly’s trademark Instagram pose (she’s even rocking the same loose curls).

See what we mean?

Today’s look on @thismorning … skirt by @thisiswhistles top by @boden_clothing shoes by @gianvitorossi #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

And that wasn’t the only similar photo, as 46-year-old Amanda shared another pic earlier this week with her hand on her hip, looking off into the distance – which is definitely giving us Holly vibes. Take a look for yourselves!

And the copy-cat shots didn’t go unnoticed by Amander’s 594k followers as one cheekily wrote: ‘Holly who?’

Another commented: ‘WOW move aside holly’, while a third replied: ‘Holly is hot, you are much hotter!’

Despite Amanda doing a great job on the This Morning sofa, it looks like viewers are keen to see their favourite duo back as one fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Ruins my day when its not holly and Phil presenting on this morning’.

Another commented: ‘I had no idea how much I’d have withdrawals from no Phil & Holly.’

While a third joked: ‘I feel like im cheating when I watch # thismorning when holly and phill aren’t on’.

Don’t panic guys, they’ll be back on Monday!