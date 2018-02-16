Our hearts have officially melted

Amanda Holden might be about to shoot back onto our telly screens for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, but off-screen the presenter is a little more reserved.

Although the star’s Instagram page is full of her incredible outfits and smokin’ hot bikini pics, Amanda rarely gives followers a glimpse of her home life. Well, until now.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

While celebrating her 47th birthday (yup, we didn’t believe she was 47 either), the mum-of-two – who is married to Chris Hughes – took to Instagram to thank her little family for their presents.

More: Oops! Amanda Holden risks MAJOR wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless on wild night out with BGT stars

Sharing an adorable snap kissing her daughters – Alexa, 12, and Hollie, six – on the head, Amanda wrote: ‘Couldn’t ask for a better #birthday #present than my two #beautiful #girls and #husband #feeling #happy #healthy #ancient #16 #February #photo by #Chris’.

How cute is that? But the BGT judge wasn’t done there and later posted another sweet snap of her mini-me kids.

In the photo, Amanda can be seen looking happier than ever as she smiles at the camera with Hollie and little Alexa next to a load of balloons and an incredible looking cake.

‘Being #spoilt by my #girlies and #husband #cake #balloons #bubbles #love #photo by #Chris’, she wrote next to the bday snap.

And the star’s 635k followers were quick to comment on the photo, as one gushed: ‘Happy birthday to a wonderful mother Hope Chris spoils you lots x’.

‘Happy birthday Amanda!! Your girls are gorgeous.. happy birthday and hope you have a fab day’, said another.

While a third added: ‘Happy birthday gorgeous lady. Beautiful photos of you and your girls xxxx’. Agreed!



It comes after Amanda was recently criticised after she was snapped in – what looked like – a tense conversation with BGT co-star

However, the telly star well and truly put rumours of a rift to bed when she uploaded a snap making a joke out of the photographs. LOL!

Slayin’ Instagram, Amanda.