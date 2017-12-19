Amanda is *not* holding back for her husband's birthday.

With Christmas just a stones throw away, it would appear that one lady who is well and truly in the festive spirit is the lovely Amanda Holden.

So much so, Amanda has been delighting fans to her very own version of an advent calendar via social media. Because, ya’know, who needs chocolate when you have Instagram access?!

*Side note: we need chocolate. We really, really do.*

Today, however, 46-year-old BGT judge Amanda had decided to push the boat out (or push the sleigh out, depending on your seasonal preferences) for today’s advent calendar surprise.

So much so, the mother-of-two has shared a rather saucy video of herself wrapped up in some red satin lingerie in a double celebration of the 19th day of the festive period and also her husband Chris’ birthday!

Taking to social media, Amanda has shared the video for her 19th day of Christmas- telling the audience that she has bought something for both herself and him.

We’re presuming she’s on about the red satin ensemble…

Amanda tells the camera, ‘It’s Chris’ birthday today so normally I get something for him and something for me’ before giving viewers a cheeky little wink.

Amanda captions the rather cheeky video with a message that reads: ‘#HappyBirthdayChris #ooomatron #Saucy#mandyactionadventcalendar’.

Fans have been quick to reply to Amanda’s pretty darn sexy display, with comments reading messages such as ‘Wow absolutely gorgeous‘, ‘Happy Birthday Chris! He’s one lucky man!‘ and ‘Wow Amanda, you look so beautiful’.

People of Instagram, we could *not* agree more.

Amanda and her beau Chris have been married for almost an entire decade and have two daughters together, 11-year-old Alexa and 5-year-old Hollie.

Amanda recently revealed hopes to renew her vows for their 10th wedding anniversary, having shared with The Daily Mail: ‘It was such a special day, and I’d love to renew our vows next year for our 10th anniversary’.

As long as we get an invite, Amanda!