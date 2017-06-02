Amanda's dress got a lot of people talking

Another day, another Britain’s Got Talent controversy. But this time it wasn’t one of the acts causing a social media storm, or even Simon Cowell saying something outrageous.

Nope, it was all down to a humble dress – Amanda Holden‘s dress for that matter.

The talent show judge made quite the entrance during the fourth semi-final on Thursday as she donned a beautiful green gown slashed right down to her belly button.

Flattered to be wearing @julienmacdonald for @Bgt Show 4! Shoes @jimmychoo Jewels @hsternofficial 💚 Styling @angiesmithstyle A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The floor length, backless dress cinched in at her tiny waist and the mum-of-two looked flawless as she headed over to the judges table along with Simon, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Even hosts Ant and Dec couldn’t believe their eyes as Ant cheekily remarked: ‘Look at what Amanda’s wearing… what Amanda isn’t wearing!’

David also took aim at his co-star’s risqué dress, later telling a female choir: ‘You’re really classy, none of you are wearing a really inappropriate low-cut top!’ Ouch!



But while we’re still trying to pick our mouths off the floor, some viewers weren’t so impressed with Amanda’s revealing outfit and slammed the 46-year-old for showing too much skin for a family show.

Taking to Twitter one angry follower wrote: ‘Does Amanda Holden know this is a family show and doesn’t need to dress like a stripper #BGT’.

More: BGT viewers DIVIDED after Simon Cowell’s ‘disrespectful’ reaction to 8-year-old comic going through to the final

‘For a family friendly show think it’s outrageous what Amanda Holden is wearing. So not appropriate. BGT sort it out #BGT #shocking’, another said.



A third wrote: ‘@AmandaHolden will be down to mini nipple tassels by the final! Put em away love it’s a family show #BGT.’

While a fourth moaned: ‘What an inappropriate dress @AmandaHolden #BGT #familyshow.‘

And they weren’t the only ones…

Luckily, loads of ITV viewers (including us) thought Amanda looked AH-mazing as one fan wrote: ‘Amanda’s dress is gorgeous! Let her wear what she wants. She looks stunning! Leave her be! # BGT’.

While another agreed: ‘Amanda’s looks stunning tonight in that dress!’

Well, over here at Now we’re loving Amanda’s BGT outfits and can’t WAIT to see what she has in store for us this weekend.