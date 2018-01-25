The reality star has broken her silence on the controversy

Love Island star Amber Davies has spoken out to defend herself after taking a selfie with what looked to be a suspicious white powder in front of her.

The reality star shared a photo via Instagram Stories on Tuesday night after the National Television Awards where she was seen posing in the mirror with the substance seen on a table she was standing by. Soon afterwards the picture was deleted.

But now Amber, 21, has strongly denied taking drugs and says that she’s ‘devastated’ by how it looks.

‘There have been a lot of stories around this afternoon and I just want to set the record straight,’ the TV star wrote in an emotional Twitter statement on Wednesday evening.

‘I was completely naive to what was lying on the table in front of me. I don’t know for sure what it was, but I do know what it looks like, and I am devastated.

‘I have never and would never take drugs. This is not who I am. I’m fully aware that my supporters look up to me and the last thing I want is for people to think this is the type of thing I’d do.

‘I’m a normal girl with an amazing family and I would never let them down like that.’

Amber has claimed that she took the photo in someone else’s hotel room after going back there with ‘a dozen other people’ following the NTAs.

The brunette star also posted a video to Instagram Stories after her statement and stressed again that she’d never do anything like this.

’As much as I’m heartbroken that I’m associated with things like this in the media, I’m not gonna beat myself up about it because I’ve never done drugs and I never will.’ she tells the camera in the clip. ‘I would never do that to my family.’

It comes after Amber endured a slightly awkward night at the awards after swapping seats to move away from ex Kem Cetinay.

Eagle-eyed TV viewers spotted that the pair were seated together at the beginning of the show – but soon afterwards Kem had swapped places with Olivia Attwood, meaning that Olivia and Chris Hughes were then sat in-between the former couple.