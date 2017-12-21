Unfortunately, it looks like love definitely *isn't* in the air.
Ever since the news of Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies calling time on their relationship had broke in the press, we’ve felt a lil’ bummed.
Does true love even exist any more?! Heck, we just don’t know.
However, we couldn’t help but feel a lil’ excited upon hearing that our fave Love Island babe had possibly found a new spark with TOWIE ‘fella Pete Wicks – who is also newly single following his official split with on/off girlfriend Megan McKenna.
Could it be happy endings for Miss Davies in the form of a brand new Essex ‘fella?! (Sorry Kem, we still love you).
The rumours had started after some footage of Amber and Pete enjoying a shared night out at celeb hotspot Sheesh in Chigwell had been posted onto social media.
Taking to Instagram story, a pal of the duo had shared a fun video of the evenings happenings, in which Amber and Pete appeared to be getting along like a house on fire.
Following the affairs of their night out in Sheesh, Pete had spurred speculation on further – having shared a Tweet which appeared to suggest he’d had a very good evening.
Pete writes, ‘You just can’t beat @SheeshChigwell’ – a statement accompanied with the lovestruck emoji.
Interesting. V. v. interesting.
However, following a bout of speculation regarding these somewhat suggestive posts, Amber has now hit back at the claims – and she’s sadly shut the rumour mill down entirely.
Yup, turns out things between Amber and Pete the Pirate are very much platonic. Bah humbug!
Sharing a GIF of a ‘fella waiting with popcorn, the Love Island lady wrote: ‘Waiting for the day you can chat to the opposite sex without it being a new current love interest’.
Sadly, it simply doesn’t look like its meant to be for Amber and Pete. Maybe next year, eh folks?!