Love Island’s Amber Davies: ‘Megan McKenna’s gone too far with her lips!’

We caught up with Amber before she went into the villa – she had a lot to say

Hey Amber! What are you after in the villa – do you want a relationship?

Yeah, I do. Why else would you go on Love Island? I’m so ready for it to happen. I’ve been single for a year and six months of that was travelling. The thought of having a boyfriend now makes me feel so excited. The couples last year all did so well, too.

Do you know any of the guys from last year’s show?

I didn’t know anyone personally, but me and Cara [De La Hoyde] have crossed paths because I work at Cirque Le Soir too. I worked behind the bar and she was a dancer. This was in my first week on the job and she was getting flown out to Love Island.

What kind of guys do you usually go for?

On paper, I’d go for a mixed-race guy.

What about personality?

If you can make me cry with laughter, then I’ll take that any day over looks. I like good manners too. I need someone a bit older, who’s got a bit more about them. I don’t want to get in a relationship with someone, then we come out of the villa and he’s like a puppy when he realises that hundred of thousands of girls have followed him on Instagram.

You’re a dancer. Will people have seen you anywhere else in the past?

I’ve done ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance since I was young. I’ve been in a few music videos, and I was also a commercial dancer on Children In Need. My background is in musical theatre. I was offered a contract to star in the UK tour of Hairspray just before I got the chance to go on Love Island. I turned it down because Love Island is once-in-a-lifetime. The industry is always going to be there.

Did you parents mind you turning down the tour to go on Love Island?

They love it. My sister was like: ‘It’s not even a question – you need to do Love Island.’ She thinks I’m perfect for it and my mum and dad are so supportive. I had the cutest text from my dad, saying: ‘You know if you’re going to do this, you’ve got to do it right.’

What body prep did you do before the show?

I cut down on alcohol loads, so no going out for dinner and having Prosecco. My diet hasn’t really changed too much – I’m obsessed with food, so I find dieting really, really hard. It’s all going to go to pot in the villa, though, because we’re all going to be drinking!

Can you handle your booze?

I’m a lightweight! I can smell wine and I get tipsy. And I don’t know when to stop.

You’ve mentioned that you still have chemistry with one of your ex-boyfriends…

The ex I’m talking about is my first ever ex from years and years ago. He’s been in my life since I was 12 years old or even younger, and I lost my virginity to him. He’s from back home in Wales – my town’s tiny. I didn’t mean chemistry as in sexual, I just meant I would do anything for him. I’d go to the ends of the Earth for him.

Do you have any famous exes that could pop up while you’re on the show?

No famous exes, but I’ve had a few encounters…

What kind of famous are they?

Reality stars and one musician.

So it’s been more than just one celebrity?

Oh my God, yeah.

Has it been more than two?

Yeah, there’ve been a handful. But obviously I worked in Cirque Le Soir, where celebrities basically live!

So how many have you pulled?

Between going on dates, texting, sleeping with and kissing, I’d say, like, seven or eight different celebrities.

Do you think any of them would say anything?

I don’t think so – they’d have to be really sad to be like: ‘I slept with that girl from Love Island!’ Their lives are busy and I reckon they kiss so many girls and sleep with so many girls that they probably don’t even care. The only ones I’m worried about are the guys I’ve been on dates with.

Why is that – did they end badly?

No, there’s just one I was speaking to who said: ‘I hate reality TV stars.’ I didn’t want to say that I’d auditioned for Love Island!

The reality TV guys that you’ve had encounters with – are they from TOWIE, Made In Chelsea or Geordie Shore?

Yeah, you just named them all.

Would you consider going onto TOWIE after Love Island?

I don’t feel like I can – I’m not from Essex.

You’re from Wales – were you ever approached to do The Valleys?

No, because I’m north Wales and The Valleys was set in the south. I was only 13 when that was on anyway – a little bit young!

What would be your dream career, then, after Love Island?

Anything to do with entertainment, really. Look at Rylan [Clark-Neal], for example – he was on a reality TV show and he’s doing phenomenally in presenting. I’d love that. I think that’s such a lovely job.

Have you had any surgery?

I’ve had lip fillers, but it was a minuscule amount. I only did it because everyone else was doing it and I just thought I might as well do it.

Would you do it again?

I don’t think so. A lot of the reality TV stars that have done it have totally changed their faces. Some girls are having work done and they don’t need it, so I won’t be doing that.

Which celebrity has taken it too far?

Megan McKenna was stunning before she had her lips done and she’s still stunning now, but I don’t think anyone should have to change for the public.

Do you worry about what people might write about you online when you’re on the show?

No. People are going to hate and they’re going to be jealous, but you’ve got to take it with a pinch of salt.

