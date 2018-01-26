Here's what's happened so far...

TOWIE’s Pete Wicks has faced a load of speculation after whispers began circulating that he’s getting cosy with Love Island stunner Amber Davies.

But while the stars recently denied their supposed flirting, photos have now emerged online of the stars KISSING.

So it’s fair to say we’re all a little bit confused…

It all started when the reality pair were spotted sharing a night out at celeb hotspot Sheesh in Chigwell last month.

Taking to her Instagram stories, a pal of the newly single duo had shared a fun video of the evenings happenings, in which Amber and Pete appeared to be getting along like a house on fire.

And Pete – who recently split with Megan McKenna – spurred speculation on further after he shared a Tweet suggesting he’d had a very good evening. Hmmm…

Unfortunately, 20-year-old Amber ruined all of our reality-couple dreams when she later hit back at the claims on social media.

Sharing a funny GIF, the Love Island lady wrote: ‘Waiting for the day you can chat to the opposite sex without it being a new current love interest’.

However, the rumour mill has started all over again this week after the pair were spotted looking very cosy as they enjoyed a break from the NTAs in the smoking area.

Amber was even seen with her arms affectionately on the Essex lads’ shoulder as they spoke. Interesting…

But a spokesman for Amber soon laughed off the romance rumours, telling Mirror Online: ‘They’re nothing more than friends and never have been.’

While Pete left his very own fiery Twitter message rubbishing speculation of ‘secret dates’. Eeek!

But in a final turn of events, pictures have now emerged online showing 29-year-old Pete and LI babe Amber KISSING.

In screenshots obtained by The Sun, Amber can be seen with her arm around Pete’s neck as he goes in for a kiss.

The snog was reportedly posted on Amber’s Instagram stories on January 4 but deleted just minutes later. Ooo er…

Pete and Amber are yet to comment on these cheeky snaps, but we have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll hear of this.