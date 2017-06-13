Amy's people have DENIED her throwing him out of the house

Amy Childs has confirmed splitting with her boyfriend Bradley Wright, less than two months after giving birth to their daughter Polly.

The former TOWIE star had been dating Bradley consistently since June 2016, after a six-month long jail stint on Brad’s part had split them apart. But it seems as if now they will be going their separate ways for good – while still remaining committed parents to their daughter.

Amy gave birth to baby Polly on 30th April 2017. Although she and Bradley have had a series of ups and downs over the course of their relationship, until this point they’ve put up a united front with photos – But now, it’s come to a mutual end as they’ve decided to separate.

An official spokesperson for Amy tells CelebsNow:

‘Amy has not thrown Brad out, but they have split up amicably. Brad will of course see Polly whenever he likes and they will remain friends.’

Amy initially ended their relationship in 2015 after he was sentenced to 16 months in prison for handling stolen goods.

Speaking out at the time, Amy said: ‘I had a breakdown when Bradley went to prison, but I never fell out of love with him.’

Here’s hoping they’re both doing okay, and that they manage to make the best of their situation – there’s a little one to think about now!