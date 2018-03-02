The new mum has undergone a hair transformation

As a TOWIE OG, Amy Childs is one glamorous lady.

But while we’re used to seeing her with a smoky eye, big red hair and a pair of killer lashes, the Essex star unveiled a brand new look on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram to debut her toned-down appearance, the mum-of-one revealed she’s ditched her typical bright locks for a subtle, curly brunette do.

Pouting at the camera, Amy looks fresh-faced as she thanked her hairdresser for the stunning makeover, telling her followers: ‘@jameswsilk finally talked me into ditching my red hair and I love it! Thank you so much for colour and my new @easilockshair” I love it’.

And Amy isn’t the only one who loves it, as fans took to the comments section to praise the 27-year-old on her incred hair transformation.

‘1000000% better’, said one follower, while another agreed: ‘Oh this suits u so much it’s very beautiful better than the red’.

A third simply wrote: ‘Wow babes you look fabulous’, and a fourth added: ‘You look amazing as a brunette! Definitely much better than red although you looked lovely in red too’.

Meanwhile, the star – who welcomed baby Polly with ex Bradley Wright back in April 2017– has also been treating fans to some adorable shots of her adorable daughter.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amy shared the CUTEST video of Polly playing on her bed in a little, pink baby grow.

Another video posted on Amy’s social media also shows Polly with a huge grin on her face as she wriggles around on the bed sheets. Anyone else’s heart just melted? Yep, ours too…

It comes after the Essex lady recently admitted she was finding it hard dealing with the ‘mummy police’ online after trying to get back into shape.

Sharing a message on Instagram, reality star Amy wrote: ‘As a new mum it’s very hard getting back into a routine as being a mummy is a full-time job, and also for me having my businesses and also a single parent, doing it by yourself is difficult.

Sunday mornings are the best ❤️😊 A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:07am PST

‘I can see such a difference in my body and trying to lose weight is harder, I know I’m going to have the mum police on me for sharing this post.

‘They’ll say “You have just had a baby” but going to the gym I feel amazing and new mums out there you need time sometimes just for you even if it’s not the gym just having time by yourself!’

Too right. You do you, Ames!