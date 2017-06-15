The TOWIE star's breakup was announced on Tuesday

It’s never an easy feat to go through a breakup in the public eye, let alone when you’re a new mum who’s also running a business.

And following her recent shock split from partner Bradley Wright, Amy Childs is showing that she’s making the most of her situation and facing the future with her head held high.

Part of her positivity clearly comes from her prevailing happiness over her newborn daughter Polly – and in a sweet moment, she has taken to social media to gush about her love for the little one.

Amy confirmed through spokespeople on Tuesday (13th June) that her relationship with Bradley had come to an end after initially getting together in 2015 – but they vow to stay friendly in order to be good parents together.

But she’s got plenty of reasons for happiness – and on Wednesday took to Instagram to show the world just how much she loves baby Polly:

My beautiful Polly is now 6 weeks old and the love I have for my daughter already is unconditional ❤️ loved having her on set of my Photoshoot for @amychildscollection ✨ outfit: @amychildscollection (link to shop is in my bio) 👶🏼 A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

‘My beautiful Polly is now 6 weeks old and the love I have for my daughter already is unconditional,’ she begins, the picture showing the baby asleep in her arms as she stares into the distance.

Undeniably an adorable moment, the fashion enthusiast has gained plenty of support from her fans, and they couldn’t help but to chime in with kind comments:

‘What a fantastic picture love love love all around’ and ‘Beautiful mummy & daughter!’ being just two examples – and we completely agree!

Later posts see Amy, 27, spending time with family and showing off her post-baby figure in a bright yellow dress.

Bonnie DRESS 😍😍 Love this outfit for Ascot coming 👌🏻 Perfect colour choice ☀️✨ Shop the look now on amychildsofficial.co.uk 🙌🏼👌🏻 A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

‘Sorry to hear about your news! You are amazing and won’t be alone for long xxx’, one Instagram user sympathises in the comments, referring to her breakup.

With Polly in her arms and her family by her side, we’re sure Amy’s not alone at all!