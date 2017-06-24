All hail the independent women of Essex!

Last week former TOWIE star Amy Childs announced she and boyfriend Bradley Wright had split – just six weeks after welcoming their baby girl Polly.

But, despite now facing the challenges of a single parent, Amy’s statement confirming the news channelled a vibe of strength rather than sorrow. It read: ‘Amy hasn’t thrown Brad out, but they have split up amicably. Brad will of course see Polly whenever he likes and they will remain friends.’

Of course Amy, 27, isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last to go it alone – in her home county there are other celebrities taking the independent woman route…

Amy Childs

Baby Daddy: Bradley Wright

After meeting in a Brentwood pub, the couple split briefly in 2015 when Bradley, 25, was sentenced to 18 months for handling stolen goods. He served six months and they got back together in March 2016, revealing in October that Amy was expecting their child.

Life now: Amy’s been juggling mummy duties with her successful businesses, keeping fans updated with regular posts on Instagram – and it looks like she’s a natural. Revealing how she stays so positive, Amy said previously: ‘Every day I try to keep myself really busy. It’s great keeping busy because it really takes my mind off what’s happened.’

Cara De La Hoyde

Baby Daddy: Nathan Massey

After shocking Love Island fans with the news of their split, last year’s winners Cara and Nathan then dropped the bomb they were expecting. Nathan later told Now things between them were ‘awkward’ but that he intends to fully support their child.

Life now: Cara said the situation is ‘not ideal’ but that getting back together just because of the baby is out of the question: ‘We’d rather have time apart and then in a year or two, if it’s meant to be, we’ll get back together. If not, the baby will have the best of both worlds.’

Ferne McCann

Baby Daddy: Arthur Collins

Only days after Ferne and Arthur confirmed their romance in April, Arthur, 24, was arrested in connection with an acid

attack at a nightclub. Shortly afterwards Ferne, 26, confirmed she’d split from Arthur.

Life now: Ferne – whose baby’s due in November – is keeping busy with her presenting job on This Morning, and dating’s the last thing on her mind. She says: ‘I thoroughly intend to bring up my baby as a single mum, like many other women have done. And I’ll do my best for this baby.’ Luckily, she has supportive mum Gilly and sister Sophie on her side.